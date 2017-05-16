Haley: US will 'tighten the screws' on North Korean nuclear program

Story highlights Nikki Haley warned other countries from aiding North Korea

North Korea launched a missile last weekend

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley pledged Tuesday that the US plans to "tighten the screws" on North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

"We are going to send a very strong, unified message to North Korea," she said.

Haley's comments at the UN, alongside ambassadors from Japan and South Korea, came days after North Korea tested another ballistic missile. In her remarks, she warned nations around the world not to economically assist the nation.

"If you are supporting North Korea, you are against the rest of the international community," Haley said.

Haley said the international community wants to be able to support North Korea, but as long as it continues trying to grow its nuclear program with missile tests, North Korea would remain an "island."

