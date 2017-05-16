(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Tuesday for "less drama from the White House."

When asked about The Washington Post story released Monday that Trump revealed classified information during a meeting with Russian officials, McConnell told Bloomberg the explanation which national security adviser H.R. McMaster made to reporters in front of the White House "tends to refute the story."

"I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare," McConnell said, his first public comments since the Post story was released.

The question to McConnell also referenced a remarkable comment from Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker who told reporters the White House was in " downward spiral ."

Other Republicans -- even those that had previously defended the President -- said Trump needs to explain what happened.

