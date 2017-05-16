Story highlights Garland has been floated by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers as a candidate to replace Comey

The source would not comment on whether Garland had been approached about becoming FBI director

Washington (CNN) Judge Merrick Garland is not interested in leaving the judiciary amid speculation he could be a candidate to replace James Comey as FBI director, a source close to Garland told CNN Tuesday.

Garland, who is the chief judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has been floated by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers as a candidate to replace Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last week.

The source told CNN that the judge "loves his job and has no interest in leaving the judiciary." The source would not comment on whether Garland had been approached about becoming FBI director.

Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama last year for a seat on the Supreme Court to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia, but Republicans refused to consider his nomination, citing the 2016 election. Neil Gorsuch eventually was confirmed as Scalia's replacement.

The Trump administration is promising to move quickly to replace Comey. Trump himself has said it is possible he would choose someone before he departs for a foreign trip on Friday.

Read More