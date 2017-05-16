Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings: Republicans would have already impeached Hillary Clinton

Story highlights "I mean, for one millionth of what has happened with Trump, they would have impeached her," Cummings said.

"They would have been going crazy. That's what makes this so egregious," he added.

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said Tuesday that House Republicans would have already impeached Hillary Clinton if she had done a fraction of what Donald Trump has done as President.

Cummings, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, made the comments on the Joe Madison Show on SiriusXM radio.

"I have bird's eye view on all this stuff, and I look at how they treated Hillary Clinton. I mean, for one millionth of what has happened with Trump, they would have impeached her. I'm just telling you. They would have been going crazy. That's what makes this so egregious."

When Madison said an impeachment vote would have already taken place, Cummings answered, "No doubt."

A majority vote by members of the House is required to start the impeachment process.