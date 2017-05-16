Story highlights John Kasich and Bernie Sanders both unsuccessfully sought the presidency last year

Kasich explained why he never endorsed his party's nominee, President Donald Trump

(CNN) Gov. John Kasich said House Speaker Paul Ryan should be more aggressive in speaking out against President Donald Trump in the wake of news that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"I saw that Speaker (Paul) Ryan said some things tonight about getting to the bottom line," the Ohio Republican said at a CNN town hall with Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. "Frankly, I think he should be more aggressive. I think he should speak out more and hopefully he will."

A spokesperson for Ryan released a statement earlier Tuesday night, saying: "We need to have all the facts, and it is appropriate for the House Oversight Committee to request this memo."

Kasich, who ran against Trump in the Republican presidential primary last year, said "this is not a time for Republicans to hide" but also argued it's not a "time for Democrats to exploit."

Kasich said he was open to the idea of a select special committee but wasn't ready to join Democrats in their call for a special prosecutor.

