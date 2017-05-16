(CNN) Sen. John Cornyn, the second ranking Republican in the Senate, has asked to be removed from consideration to be the next FBI director, the Texan said in a statement.

"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director," Cornyn said. "I've informed the Administration that I'm committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the US Senate."

Cornyn's decision comes after his own Senate colleagues suggested he might not be right for the job, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recommending former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland over Cornyn for the job.