Breaking News

Sen. John Cornyn removes self from consideration for FBI director role

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 1:54 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Schumer mum on Cornyn for FBI Director
Schumer mum on Cornyn for FBI Director

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumer mum on Cornyn for FBI Director

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schumer mum on Cornyn for FBI Director 01:22

(CNN)Sen. John Cornyn, the second ranking Republican in the Senate, has asked to be removed from consideration to be the next FBI director, the Texan said in a statement.

"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director," Cornyn said. "I've informed the Administration that I'm committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the US Senate."
Cornyn's decision comes after his own Senate colleagues suggested he might not be right for the job, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recommending former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland over Cornyn for the job.
Cornyn and at least seven other candidates interviewed with Justice Department officials about the position this weekend.

    CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.