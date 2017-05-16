Dem congressman calls on Republicans to stand up to Trump

Story highlights Trump insists he had the right to share information with Russia

"It may not be illegal, but that's completely besides the point," Himes said

Washington (CNN) A Democratic congressman said Tuesday he believes Republicans need to stand up to President Donald Trump in the wake of his apparent sharing of highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador.

"This is historical. My Republican friends need to think about to moments like Joseph McCarthy and who stood with him and who showed courage and said: 'This is not us' or back to the Nixon administration when that administration was coming apart," Rep. Jim Himes told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

Trump has been harshly criticized for the decision to share the intelligence last week, but the President insisted Tuesday he had the right to share information with Russia related to terrorism and other issues.

The argument that the President can declassify information when he sees fit is an insufficient justification for his actions, Himes said.