Toobin: 'Three words: Obstruction of justice'

Story highlights Toobin said if Comey's memo was accurate, it meant obstruction of justice

Flynn was a national security director until his ouster less than month into Trump's term

Washington (CNN) CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Tuesday if President Donald Trump told the FBI to end a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, then it would amount to obstruction of justice.

"Telling the FBI director to close down an investigation of your senior campaign adviser for his activities during your campaign for president, if that's true, that is obstruction of justice," Toobin said on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

Toobin said that if Comey's memo was accurate: "I don't know how anyone can see this comment as anything but obstruction of justice."

He also likened the move to the scandal that brought down former President Richard Nixon.

