(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have interviewed multiple candidates for FBI director, according to sources familiar with the process who described the hour-long interview sessions as professional and business-like.

The firing of FBI Director James Comey and Russia were not raised in the interviews, sources say. The meetings focused on the FBI, issues of concern such as terror threats and cybersecurity, and especially combating violent crime in America.

The Justice Department leaders did not ask candidates if they will promise to do the political will of President Donald Trump or for a pledge of loyalty to the President, according to one source who said, "Definitely not. And it's fortunate they did not ask for that."

Sessions updated Trump on the progress Monday night.

Most of the interviews took place last Saturday at the Justice Department, following a tumultuous week with Comey's firing. Sources say, not surprisingly, Sessions and Rosenstein appeared exhausted.

