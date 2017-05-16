Man is accused of threatening to 'wring' Congresswoman's neck for supporting Trump

Story highlights Arizona school employee left Congresswoman McSally threatening voicemails

He was arrested by the FBI and released on house arrest

(CNN) An Arizona school employee has been arrested for allegedly telling a congresswoman her "days were numbered" and threatening to "wring" her neck for her support of President Trump.

Steve Martan, a campus monitor at Miles Exploratory Learning Center in Tucson, left three voice mails for Congresswoman Martha McSally, the FBI said.

McSally, a Republican, represents the Second Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, which includes the city of Tucson.

In the voicemails, which were made on May 2 and May 10, Martan threatened to shoot the congresswoman between the eyes, the FBI said.

According to a criminal complaint, Martan told McSally she needed to "get back to where [she] came from and leave Arizona" and warned that she should "be careful" when she returned to Tucson.

