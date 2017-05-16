Chaffetz: I'm ready to subpoena for Comey memo

Story highlights There are four congressional investigation into Russia's meddling into the US elections

James Comey authored a memo saying that Donald Trump asked him to end an investigation

(CNN) House oversight committee chairman Jason Chaffetz said Tuesday that if a memo FBI Director James Comey wrote detailing Trump's request to end an investigation exists, then his committee is willing to issue subpoenas to get it.

".@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready," Chaffetz tweeted.

President Donald Trump asked Comey to end his investigation of Flynn one day after he fired Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey detailing their discussion. The New York Times first reported the memo Tuesday and a source familiar with the matter confirmed the contents of the memo to CNN.

Head of the Republican Study Committee, Rep. Mark Walker, said that if the report is true, then it's concerning to him.

"If that's accurate, I'm hearing that it's not -- to say that we would have some concern would be accurate, that would be troubling," Walker told CNN. "To act like it's not a concern would be remiss on my part."

Read More