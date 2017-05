Story highlights There are four congressional investigation into Russia's meddling into the US elections

James Comey authored a memo saying that Donald Trump asked him to end an investigation

(CNN) Leaders of the congressional investigations into Russian meddling into the US election last year are calling on former FBI Director James Comey to testify on the Hill following an explosive report released Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked Comey to end his investigation into his former national security adviser.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders quickly described the actions Comey depicted in a memo as "obstruction of justice."

The New York Times first reported Tuesday that Trump asked Comey to end his investigation of Flynn one day after he fired Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey detailing their discussion. A source familiar with the matter confirmed the contents of the memo to CNN.

"If these reports are true, the President's brazen attempt to shut down the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn is an assault on the rule of law that is fundamental to our democracy," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "At best, President Trump has committed a grave abuse of executive power. At worst, he has obstructed justice."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, discussing the latest developments on the the Senate floor, said: "The country is being tested in unprecedented ways. I say to all of my colleagues in the Senate, history is watching."

