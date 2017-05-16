The top Republican in the Senate also expressed frustration, but he also said national security adviser H.R. McMaster's comments Monday afternoon refuted the Post report.

The latest reports that Trump apparently leaked classified intelligence come just as the Capitol Hill was already grappling with the fallout from Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Throughout Congress, members say there are still questions that need to be answered.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida who serves on the Senate intelligence committee, told CNN that he had heard from the White House Monday evening after news of the breach broke, but he still didn't have complete clarity into what happened.

"I have very specific questions and hope they will be answered at some point today," Rubio said.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told CNN he was "deeply" troubled by Trump's sharing of the information.

"There's 19 of us privy to this information. 19 people out of 100. That means 81 senators I can't share info with, at highest classified levels," Manchin said. "I can't share even I come out of meeting and they ask 'what did you think? What'd you hear?,' I have to say sorry I can't talk about it. You know how difficult that is with your own colleagues? So, for this type of information to be coming from the President is deeply troubling for all of us."