Story highlights Members of President Donald Trump's own party are expressing irritation

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump apparently shared classified information

(CNN) Republicans and Democrats alike are voicing frustration, distrust and irritation Tuesday with the constant stream of controversies coming out of the White House.

In a statement, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain described reports that the President apparently shared classified intelligence with the Russians, as reported by The Washington Post and CNN on Monday , as "deeply disturbing."

"Reports that this information was provided by a US ally and shared without its knowledge sends a troubling signal to America's allies and partners around the world and may impair their willingness to share intelligence with us in the future," the Arizona Republican's statement said. "Regrettably, the time President Trump spent sharing sensitive information with the Russians was time he did not spend focusing on Russia's aggressive behavior."

The top Republican in the Senate also expressed frustration, but he also said national security adviser H.R. McMaster's comments Monday afternoon refuted the Post report.

"I read The Washington Post story and I read General McMaster's response, which tends to refute the story, rebut the story," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told Bloomberg in an interview Tuesday morning . "I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare."

Read More