Republicans' patience with Trump may be running out

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) This has been Donald Trump's worst week in politics, and that's saying a lot. After many months of shocking and aweing the nation, the President is finally doing something that seemed impossible -- he is threatening to crack the Republican firewall on Capitol Hill that has done more than anything else to protect him.

In general, House and Senate Republicans have stood firm as Trump has issued controversial statements and provoked international tensions. They have given him the benefit of the doubt, hoping that even though the President's first 100 days lacked any significant legislative accomplishments, the second hundred might allow the GOP to finally make progress on their agenda after eight long years in the wilderness.

Despite concerns that the health care legislation that passed the House would prove to be damaging to Senate Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he still had confidence he could put the pieces back together into a successful initiative.

But in the span of just seven days, everything has changed. President Trump stunned the nation when he fired FBI Director James Comey in the middle of the agency's investigation into his campaign, then admitted in a TV interview that he did it because of the "Russia thing."

Presidential advisors were left tripping all over themselves trying to justify what happened, each seeming to contradict the other. They had no time to catch their breath before The Washington Post published a bombshell story Monday night alleging that Trump had extemporaneously shared highly classified information about ISIS with visiting Russian officials. While it is legal for the president to do this, providing this kind of sensitive information to a non-ally is highly unusual and, most experts agree, dangerous.

