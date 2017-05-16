Story highlights Member of delegation preparing for Trump's visit caused offense

(CNN) Less than a week before US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel, the White House has been forced on to the defensive over reported comments by an American diplomat describing the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City -- one of Judaism's holiest sites -- as being in the West Bank.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office said it was shocked by the comments and said it had asked the United States to explain what was meant by them.

According to Israel's Channel 2 News, a member of the US delegation preparing for Trump's visit made the comment about the wall when Israeli officials suggested a photographer shoot video of the President during a proposed visit to the site.

The Western Wall (R) in Jerusalem is one of the holiest sites for Jews.

The Israeli officials were reportedly told that the President's visit to the site was private and that he did not want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accompany him there; the American official reportedly added that Israel did not have jurisdiction over the area.

"Israel is convinced that this statement is contrary to the position of President [Donald] Trump, as expressed in his firm opposition to the most recent UN Security Council Resolution," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a written statement Monday.

