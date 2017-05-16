Chanel's $1,325 boomerang condemned as 'cultural appropriation'

(CNN) French fashion label Chanel has been accused of appropriating Indigenous Australian culture by selling a £1,130 boomerang.

"Cultural appropriation hits a new low - I sincerely hope that @Chanel is donating all the profits to underprivileged aboriginal communities," wrote one Twitter user.

Cultural appropriation hits a new low - I sincerely hope that @CHANEL is donating all the profits to underprivileged aboriginal communities pic.twitter.com/Bkf93XaYIi — LJ (@BI0MECHANICAL) May 15, 2017

The firm said it "deeply regrets that some may have felt offended".

American beauty vlogger and make-up artist Jeffree Star drew widespread attention to the boomerang, which is made of wood and resin, when he posted about it on social media on Monday.