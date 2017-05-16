Austria set for snap election

Story highlights Austrian voters will go to the polls on October 15

Elections could open the door to the far-right Freedom Party

(CNN) Austria will hold a snap parliamentary election on October 15, after the country's coalition government collapsed.

The vote, announced Tuesday, could see the far-right Freedom Party forming part of a new coalition.

Last December, Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer was narrowly defeated in the country's presidential race after campaigning on an anti-immigration platform.

That election, which had to be rerun after concerns over how some of the ballots were handled , brought about high tension throughout Austria.

Now, 12 months after Chancellor Christian Kern, leader of the Social Democrats (SPO), was elected, Austria is facing another vote.