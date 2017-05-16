Story highlights Tracy Morgan returns to the stage in his first comedy special since his 2014 car accident

'Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive' premieres May 16 on Netflix

(CNN) Tracy Morgan is overcoming tragedy the only way he knows how, through laughter.

The former "30 Rock" star returns to the stage in a new Netflix comedy special, "Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive" -- Morgan's first since a limo he was traveling in was hit by a Walmart truck in June 2014. The crash left Morgan in a coma with a traumatic brain injury and killed his best friend, James McNair.

Nearly three years later, Morgan is telling jokes about his hard won recovery in the standup special.

"I've always used my sense of humor as a healing process for me," Morgan told CNN. "I made fun of [the accident]. I made fun of the whole thing."

Read More