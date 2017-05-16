'DWTS' shocking elimination riles fans

Story highlights Fans were not happy with Monday night's results

This story contains spoilers about Monday night's episode of "Dancing With the Stars."

(CNN) We did not see this one coming.

Despite perfect scores and the expectation that she was heading to the finals, Olympian Simone Biles was eliminated on Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars."

The gold medal gymnast was a fan favorite, not to mention that Olympic athletes have had a great run on the dance competition.

Biles' Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez won season 23 of the show, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno won season four, ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi won season 6, gymnast Shawn Johnson won season 8, and ice dancer Meryl Davis won season 18.

But high scores are only part of the equation and Biles failed to capture enough fan votes to remain in competition for season 24.