'Scandal' to end after Season 7

(CNN) After Season 7 of "Scandal," Olivia Pope will have handled all she can.

ABC has confirmed that the Shonda Rhimes-produced political drama will end after next season.

ABC president Channing Dungey said an episode count for the final season has not been decided.

The decision to end the series was made by Rhimes, and Dungey said it was a decision they "support wholeheartedly."

"I do think that audiences, especially fans and gladiators, are going to want the story to end in the way Shonda intended to," Dungey said.

Read More