'Scandal' to end after Season 7

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

"Scandal" has brought Kerry Washington tons of recognition, including a two Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama. She has built her career steadily in TV and films such as ...
"Scandal" has brought Kerry Washington tons of recognition, including a two Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama. She has built her career steadily in TV and films such as ...
Washington plays street-smart teen mom Chenille Reynolds opposite Julia Styles in the 2001 film "Save the Last Dance."
Washington plays street-smart teen mom Chenille Reynolds opposite Julia Styles in the 2001 film "Save the Last Dance."
She stars with Chris Rock the following year in the action-comedy "Bad Company."
She stars with Chris Rock the following year in the action-comedy "Bad Company."
Washington appears opposite Wentworth Miller in the 2003 big-screen adaptation of Philip Roth's "The Human Stain."
Washington appears opposite Wentworth Miller in the 2003 big-screen adaptation of Philip Roth's "The Human Stain."
Washington wins acclaim for her role as Ray Charles' wife in the Oscar-nominated 2004 film "Ray." Jamie Foxx received an Academy Award as best actor for his performance in the title role.
Washington wins acclaim for her role as Ray Charles' wife in the Oscar-nominated 2004 film "Ray." Jamie Foxx received an Academy Award as best actor for his performance in the title role.
Washington and Dania Ramirez, left, play a lesbian couple who wanted to pay Anthony Mackie to help them have a baby in Spike Lee's 2004 film, "She Hate Me."
Washington and Dania Ramirez, left, play a lesbian couple who wanted to pay Anthony Mackie to help them have a baby in Spike Lee's 2004 film, "She Hate Me."
The actress guest-stars as Chelina Hall in a handful of episodes of "Boston Legal." Here she appears in the series with James Spader, foreground, and Page Kennedy.
The actress guest-stars as Chelina Hall in a handful of episodes of "Boston Legal." Here she appears in the series with James Spader, foreground, and Page Kennedy.
In 2006, Washington appears as Kay Amin, dictator Idi Amin's youngest wife, opposite Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy in "The Last King of Scotland."
In 2006, Washington appears as Kay Amin, dictator Idi Amin's youngest wife, opposite Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy in "The Last King of Scotland."
Washington and Patrick Wilson play a married couple in the 2008 crime drama "Lakeview Terrace."
Washington and Patrick Wilson play a married couple in the 2008 crime drama "Lakeview Terrace."
The actress wins raves for the 2010 independent film "Night Catches Us."
The actress wins raves for the 2010 independent film "Night Catches Us."
Washington stars as Kelly/Blue opposite Hill Harper in "For Colored Girls," Tyler Perry's 2010 film of Ntozake Shange's play.
Washington stars as Kelly/Blue opposite Hill Harper in "For Colored Girls," Tyler Perry's 2010 film of Ntozake Shange's play.
Few probably remember her 2012 role opposite Eddie Murphy in "A Thousand Words."
Few probably remember her 2012 role opposite Eddie Murphy in "A Thousand Words."
Washington reunites with Jamie Foxx as married slaves in 2012's "Django Unchained."
Washington reunites with Jamie Foxx as married slaves in 2012's "Django Unchained."
The actress goes for laughs with Craig Robinson in the 2013 comedy "Peeples."
The actress goes for laughs with Craig Robinson in the 2013 comedy "Peeples."
(CNN)After Season 7 of "Scandal," Olivia Pope will have handled all she can.

ABC has confirmed that the Shonda Rhimes-produced political drama will end after next season.
ABC president Channing Dungey said an episode count for the final season has not been decided.
The decision to end the series was made by Rhimes, and Dungey said it was a decision they "support wholeheartedly."
    "I do think that audiences, especially fans and gladiators, are going to want the story to end in the way Shonda intended to," Dungey said.
    "Scandal" premiered in 2012 and was quick to gain a following that ate up its larger-than-life storytelling and the tumultuous romance at its center between Kerry Washington's Olivia and Tony Goldwyn's Fitzgerald Grant, whose character was for several seasons the President of the United States.
    Pope's character was inspired by real-life Washington D.C. crisis manager Judy Smith, who is also one of Hollywood's go-to experts.
    Flanked by a team of "gladiators" -- played by Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, and Darby Stanchfield, among others -- Pope and her team managed complex cases involving murder and, well, scandal.
    They were also known to get pulled into a conspiracy or two.
    "Scandal" became the anchor of the lineup known as TGIT (thank God it's Thursday), paired with Rhimes' other show "Grey's Anatomy" and later "How to Get Away with Murder," which comes from Rhimes' production company Shondaland. ABC received praise for having an entire night of programming with shows led by women.
    "Scandal's" success in ratings and among critics has been credited with advancing more diverse casting in television.
    When the show started, Washington was the first black female actress to lead a network drama in almost 40 years.
    The series also ushered in an era of shows that thrived by delivering a jaw-dropping twist on a weekly basis.
    On the awards circuit, "Scandal" thrived in a time when it was getting harder and harder for broadcast shows to break through the swell of prestige TV being produced by streaming networks and cable.
    "Scandal" has won a Peabody Award and Washington was nominated twice for her role at the Emmy Awards.
    Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina and Scott Foley also star.