Elle King was secretly married this whole time

(CNN) Singer Elle King came clean on Monday and said she's been secretly married for over a year and that the union has now come to an end.

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer has revealed in an Instagram post that she married beau Andrew Ferguson three weeks after they met in February 2016.

King also said in the caption that the photo was shot on Monday, which she noted was one month after their scheduled wedding ceremony, an event she apparently bailed on last month to attend a concert.

"My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost," King said. "He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves."

She also asked that everyone be respectful of her and Ferguson as they navigate their break up.

