Story highlights ABC announced at their Upfront presentation on Tuesday that Perry will be one of the new judges on "American Idol"

There was no mention of who would host the show

(CNN) Katy Perry is your next "American Idol" judge.

ABC announced at their Upfront presentation on Tuesday that Perry will be one of the new judges on "American Idol" when it returns to TV this fall at its new network. Perry wasted no time in celebrating the announcement.

"SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I'm bringing it back to the MUSIC see you at auditions," Perry tweeted.

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I'm bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017

The judges' positions were famously filled by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson when the show was on Fox.

Read More