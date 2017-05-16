Breaking News

Katy Perry is your next 'American Idol' judge

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 5:30 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

&quot;American Idol&quot; host Ryan Seacrest, left, and judges Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban were on hand for the final season of the show.. Fox ended the reality series in 2016 after 15 seasons. More than a year later &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/09/media/american-idol/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ABC announced it would be bringing it back.&lt;/a&gt; Let&#39;s catch up with some of the winners:
Trent Harmon won the last season of &quot;Idol&quot; in April 2016. In December he released his self-titled country EP which included the single &quot;There&#39;s A Girl.&quot;
Seacrest, left, named Nick Fradiani the winner of season 14 of &quot;American Idol&quot; in May 2015. While his single &quot;Beautiful Life&quot; was &lt;a href=&quot;http://fox13now.com/2015/05/14/american-idol-winner-fradiani-to-sing-official-song-for-fox-fifa-womens-world-cup/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the official theme for the seventh FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup&lt;/a&gt;, his 2016 album &quot;Hurricane&quot; didn&#39;t generate much energy. He parted ways with his record label last year and is currently an indie artist.
Caleb Johnson never landed in the bottom three while he was on the show. The Asheville, North Carolina, native went up against Jena Irene and was crowned the winner of season 13. His debut album, &quot;Testify,&quot; was released in August 2014 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.philly.com/philly/entertainment/20160105_Remember_when__American_Idol__was_great__Yeah__me_too_.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and had the lowest first-week sales of any winner. &lt;/a&gt;
Candice Glover won season 12, the first female contestant to win since 2007. Her debut album, &quot;Music Speaks,&quot; was released in February 2014. She announced &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/CandiceGloverMusic&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;on her Facebook page&lt;/a&gt; that her sophomore album would contain songs written by her.
&quot;American Idol&quot; started its new season in early January, but not all is well with past winner Phillip Phillips. In January 2015, the season 11 winner filed a claim against 19 Entertainment, the show&#39;s producers, saying he was &quot;manipulated&quot; into accepting jobs. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/american-idol-winner-files-bold-767088&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Hollywood Reporter wrote&lt;/a&gt; that he&#39;s trying to void various agreements.
Since Scotty McCreery was crowned the winner of season 10 in 2011, the singer&#39;s debut album, &quot;Clear As Day,&quot; has been certified platinum. He was named the Academy of Country Music&#39;s best new artist in 2012 and released his second studio album, &quot;See You Tonight,&quot; in 2013. At the start of 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/scotty-mccreery-trades-pop-for-classic-country-on-new-lp-20150105&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;McCreery announced&lt;/a&gt; his next project would be classic country.
Lee DeWyze had released two albums before auditioning for season 9 of &quot;American Idol.&quot; After his win, he went on to release a third album, &quot;Live It Up,&quot; with RCA Records in 2010. But a year later, the record label dropped DeWyze when the album sold just over 146,000 copies. He has since married model Jonna Walsh, signed with a new label and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.billboard.com/articles/news/1560115/former-idol-champ-lee-dewyze-finds-silver-lining-new-album-coming&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;returned to &quot;Idol&quot; to perform his song &quot;Silver Lining.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; In 2014, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/idol-worship/dead-man-singing-lee-dewyze-699083&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he also wrote a song&lt;/a&gt; for &quot;The Walking Dead&quot; soundtrack.
Like DeWyze, Kris Allen had released an album before he got on &quot;American Idol.&quot; After a very heated battle with Adam Lambert, Allen won season 8 in 2009. After a car accident in which he broke his wrist on New Year&#39;s Day 2013, &lt;a href=&quot;http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2013-04-17/entertainment/ct-ott-0419-luis-20130417_1_jonna-walsh-lee-dewyze-kris-allen&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Allen told the Chicago Tribune&lt;/a&gt; he was &quot;more driven since &#39;Idol&#39; &quot; and released his third album, &quot;Horizons,&quot; in August 2014. In December 2015 he announced his 2016 &quot;Letting You In Tour&quot; in support of an album scheduled for spring 2016.
David Cook rocked a win in a close competition with David Archuleta on season 7. The same year, he released &quot;David Cook,&quot; which has been certified platinum. Cook parted ways with RCA Records in 2012. In 2013, he performed a new single on &quot;Idol,&quot; &quot;Laying Me Low,&quot; which debuted on the charts with 14,000 sales, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usatoday.com/story/idolchatter/2013/05/08/american-idol-sales-jessica-sanchez-david-cook/2145081/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;USA Today reported&lt;/a&gt;. He released his fourth studio album, &quot;Digital Vein&quot; in September 2015.
Jordin Sparks made history by becoming the youngest winner of &quot;American Idol&quot; at age 17. After she won season 6 in 2007, her eponymous debut album that year went platinum and featured the hit single &quot;No Air.&quot; Sparks&#39; second album, &quot;Battlefield,&quot; was released in 2009, and its namesake single peaked on the charts. In 2012, she starred in &quot;Sparkle,&quot; Whitney Houston&#39;s last movie. Her album, &quot;Right Here, Right Now,&quot; debuted in August 2015.
Taylor Hicks&#39; blues-meets-rock style earned him a following that led to his win on season 5, beating favorite (and now actress) Katharine McPhee. His self-titled debut album was certified platinum, and his single &quot;Do I Make You Proud&quot; debuted at No. 1 on Billboard&#39;s Hot 100 Singles. Hicks released &quot;The Distance&quot; in 2008 on his independent record label, Modern Whomp. In 2014 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2014/01/15/an-american-idol-not-so-idle-inside-the-world-of-taylor-hicks/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he played a residency in Las Vegas. &lt;/a&gt;
Carrie Underwood went from college student to winner of season 4 in 2005. Her debut album, &quot;Some Hearts,&quot; was certified seven times platinum, and she has gone on to win multiple Grammy Awards. In 2013, she starred in a live television version of &quot;The Sound of Music.&quot; Married to hockey player Mike Fisher, Underwood gave birth to their first child, son Isaiah Michael Fisher, in February 2015.
Fantasia Barrino defeated Diana DeGarmo on season 3 of &quot;American Idol&quot; in 2004. She then released her debut album, &quot;Free Yourself,&quot; which was certified platinum that same year. Barrino won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for the single &quot;Bittersweet,&quot; from her third album, &quot;Back to Me.&quot; She has appeared on Broadway in &quot;The Color Purple,&quot; been the subject of her own reality show and in April 2013 released an album, &quot;Side Effects of You.&quot; These days fans get most of their news about her via the singer&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/tasiasword&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram account&lt;/a&gt;. She revealed in July 2015 that she and boyfriend Kendall Lamar had wed.
Ruben Studdard was crowned the winner of &quot;American Idol&quot; on season 2, beating Clay Aiken in 2003. His first album, &quot;Soulful,&quot; debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 that year. Studdard has since released four more studio albums, gotten divorced &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.al.com/entertainment/index.ssf/2014/03/alabama_idol_ruben_studdard_re.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and shed weight on &quot;The Biggest Loser.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; In December 2015, Studdard received &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theroot.com/blogs/the_grapevine/2015/12/ruben_studdard_graduates_with_master_of_arts_degree_from_alabama_a_m.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an honorary master&#39;s degree from Alabama A&amp;amp;M University. &lt;/a&gt;
The moment Kelly Clarkson became the first winner of &quot;American Idol,&quot; she became a household name. Since her debut, &quot;Thankful,&quot; she has released five additional studio albums and hit singles like &quot;Because of You&quot; and &quot;Stronger (What Doesn&#39;t Kill You).&quot; In 2013, she married talent manager Brandon Blackstock, and the couple welcomed a daughter in June 2014. She announced in October 2015 that she was pregnant with her second child.
(CNN)Katy Perry is your next "American Idol" judge.

ABC announced at its Upfront presentation on Tuesday that Perry will be one of the new judges on "American Idol" when it returns to TV this fall at its new network. Perry wasted no time in celebrating the announcement.
"SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I'm bringing it back to the MUSIC see you at auditions," Perry tweeted.
    The judges' positions were famously filled by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson when the show was on Fox.
    Ryan Seacrest said on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" that he would be open to hosting the singing competition when it premieres on ABC, but the network's Entertainment President Channing Dungey made no mention of who would be hosting when she spoke at the Upfront event, an annual presentation designed to woo advertisers for the fall season. Seacrest served as host when "Idol" aired on Fox for 15 seasons before it was canceled just over a year ago. If he returns to "American Idol," Seacrest would be serving double duty at ABC where he is also getting settled into his new hosting gig on "Live."
    At its peak, Fox's "American Idol" pulled in more than 38 million viewers and launched stellar careers for Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson. Ratings slipped steadily starting in Season 10 and "Idol" faced fierce competition from NBC's "The Voice" before it was finally canceled last May. But don't count on seeing Hudson or Clarkson in the new "Idol." NBC announced last week that both stars will be joining "The Voice" as coaches for the upcoming seasons.
    The show's swift return to TV is a sore subject for Fox, which confirmed on Monday that they wanted to bring "Idol" back but not until 2020. Fox wanted to wait an "appropriate amount of time" before resurrecting the show but the show's producer, FremantleMedia, rejected that idea.
    "Yes, it feels bad knowing it's coming back on another network," Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden said.
    Dungey said on a call earlier on Tuesday that the timing is perfect for the show's return and ABC is the best home for it.
    "What I love about it personally is that it's about heartfelt, uplifting stories of people who make their dreams come true and honestly that's our sweet spot at ABC," Dungey said. "All of our alternative franchises deal in that, so for me that makes it felt like the perfect home at the perfect time."
    CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.