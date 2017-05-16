Katy Perry is your next 'American Idol' judge

Trent Harmon won the last season of "Idol" in April 2016. In December he released his self-titled country EP which included the single "There's A Girl."

Jordin Sparks made history by becoming the youngest winner of "American Idol" at age 17. After she won season 6 in 2007, her eponymous debut album that year went platinum and featured the hit single "No Air." Sparks' second album, "Battlefield," was released in 2009, and its namesake single peaked on the charts. In 2012, she starred in "Sparkle," Whitney Houston's last movie. Her album, "Right Here, Right Now," debuted in August 2015.

Carrie Underwood went from college student to winner of season 4 in 2005. Her debut album, "Some Hearts," was certified seven times platinum, and she has gone on to win multiple Grammy Awards. In 2013, she starred in a live television version of "The Sound of Music." Married to hockey player Mike Fisher, Underwood gave birth to their first child, son Isaiah Michael Fisher, in February 2015.

Photos: 'American Idol' stars: Where are they now?

The moment Kelly Clarkson became the first winner of "American Idol," she became a household name. Since her debut, "Thankful," she has released five additional studio albums and hit singles like "Because of You" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." In 2013, she married talent manager Brandon Blackstock, and the couple welcomed a daughter in June 2014. She announced in October 2015 that she was pregnant with her second child.