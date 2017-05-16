India: Court grants 10-year-old girl right to abortion in rape case

Story highlights The pregnant girl in rape case is believed to be 10 years old

Abortion was referred to court because girl was more than 20 weeks' pregnant

(CNN) An Indian court on Tuesday granted the right to an abortion to an underage girl in a rape case.

The girl is believed to be 10 years old and was due to give birth in four months, police said. Her stepfather was arrested in an ongoing case of abuse, authorities said. Indian law prohibits disclosing the names of rape victims.

The court's decision comes a day after a medical board examined the girl at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak district in India's northern state of Haryana.

"The court has asked the doctors to terminate this pregnancy, " Dr. S.K. Dhattarwal, head of the institute's forensic medicine department, told CNN.

"We are examining the female to determine the best method for abortion. It will be carried out in the evening."