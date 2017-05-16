(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Israel was a source for some of the information on ISIS bomb-making capabilities that President Donald Trump shared in his meeting with two top Russian officials last week, US and diplomatic sources say. Meanwhile, the White House spent much of the day doing damage control.
-- Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said Russia has "real leverage" over former national security adviser Michael Flynn in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. (You can watch the full interview tonight at 8 ET)
-- Bill Cosby, in his first interview in two years, said he does not plan to testify in his own defense during his upcoming assault trial. (Read the full transcript of Cosby's interview here.)
-- A painting by Pablo Picasso that was stolen by the Nazis in 1940 sold for $45 million.
-- Ford plans to cut about 10% of its worldwide workforce.
-- Here's what it's like to be the target of racist incidents on campus.
-- Too much caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old high school student, according to a coroner.
-- Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars again next year.
-- "Roseanne" is coming back next year with the original cast -- including both Beckys.