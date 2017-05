(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Israel was a --Israel was a source for some of the information on ISIS bomb-making capabilities that President Donald Trump shared in his meeting with two top Russian officials last week, US and diplomatic sources say. Meanwhile, the White House spent much of the day doing damage control

-- Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said Russia has "real leverage" over former national security adviser Michael Flynn in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. (You can watch the full interview tonight at 8 ET)

-- A painting by Pablo Picasso that was stolen by the Nazis in 1940 sold for $45 million