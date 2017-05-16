Rebel soldiers shut down Ivorian cities

Story highlights Rebel soldiers take control in major cities, causing severe disruption

Soldiers demand bonus payments linked to civil war support for President Ouattara

Government claims agreement reached, denied by rebels

(CNN) The fourth day of a violent mutiny that has paralyzed Ivory Coast's largest cities ended in confusion with the announcement of a deal between the government and rebel soldiers, that was subsequently denied by rebel sources.

Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi claimed a deal had been struck that would bring an immediate end to a crisis that had caused "substantial material damage, injuries and loss of human lives."

"An agreement was reached on how to exit the crisis," said Donwahi. "Consequently, we call on all the assembled soldiers to please free up the corridors, return to the barracks and ensure the tranquillity of the population."

However, rebel spokesman Sergeant Seydou Kone told Reuters that no deal had been reached, and vowed that the mutiny would continue until the soldiers' demands for bonus payments are met.

A mutinous soldier holds a RPG rocket launcher inside a military camp in the Ivory Coast's central second city Bouake.

Shooting reported

