Rebel soldiers shut down Ivorian cities

Kieron Monks and Eric Agnero, CNN

Updated 5:41 AM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

A mutinous soldier poses with a weapon in the streets of Ivory Coast's central second city Bouake during a four day uprising over unpaid bonus payments.

Gunfire has been reported in several major cities after soldiers took to the streets.
A mutinous soldier poses with a weapon in the streets of Ivory Coast's central second city Bouake during a four day uprising over unpaid bonus payments.

Gunfire has been reported in several major cities after soldiers took to the streets.

Gunfire has been reported in several major cities after soldiers took to the streets.
A rebel presents weapons recovered from an inhabitant in Bouake.

The mutineers are from the faction of the army that fought against the former regime led by Laurent Gbagbo in the bloody conflict that followed the 2010 election, which ended with President Alassane Ouattara taking power.

They claim Outtara's regime promised them bonuses for their part in his victory.
Show of forceA rebel presents weapons recovered from an inhabitant in Bouake.

The mutineers are from the faction of the army that fought against the former regime led by Laurent Gbagbo in the bloody conflict that followed the 2010 election, which ended with President Alassane Ouattara taking power.

They claim Outtara's regime promised them bonuses for their part in his victory.
A woman walks past Ivorian soldiers patrolling by Ivory Coast's army headquarters, the Gallieni military camp, in Abidjan.
Banks, school and international institutions have closed during the uprising, leaving usually busy streets deserted.
Ghost town A woman walks past Ivorian soldiers patrolling by Ivory Coast's army headquarters, the Gallieni military camp, in Abidjan.
Banks, school and international institutions have closed during the uprising, leaving usually busy streets deserted.
Mutinous soldiers pose with their weapons in Bouake.
In control Mutinous soldiers pose with their weapons in Bouake.
A rebel soldier directs traffic in Bouake. The mutineers took control of the main routes into the city.
Run the roadA rebel soldier directs traffic in Bouake. The mutineers took control of the main routes into the city.
A mutinous soldier holds a RPG rocket launcher inside a military camp in Bouake.

This is the rebels' second major uprising in the Ivory Coast this year. The previous dispute ended with a compromise payment. Rebels say they will continue this uprising until they are paid seven million CFA ($11,720).
No compromise A mutinous soldier holds a RPG rocket launcher inside a military camp in Bouake.

This is the rebels' second major uprising in the Ivory Coast this year. The previous dispute ended with a compromise payment. Rebels say they will continue this uprising until they are paid seven million CFA ($11,720).
The Ivory Coast has enjoyed a period of prosperity and stability following a 10-year civil war that ended in 2011. But the current violence threatens a return to the bad old days.
War or peaceThe Ivory Coast has enjoyed a period of prosperity and stability following a 10-year civil war that ended in 2011. But the current violence threatens a return to the bad old days.
Story highlights

  • Rebel soldiers take control in major cities, causing severe disruption
  • Soldiers demand bonus payments linked to civil war support for President Ouattara
  • Government claims agreement reached, denied by rebels

(CNN)The fourth day of a violent mutiny that has paralyzed Ivory Coast's largest cities ended in confusion with the announcement of a deal between the government and rebel soldiers, that was subsequently denied by rebel sources.

Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi claimed a deal had been struck that would bring an immediate end to a crisis that had caused "substantial material damage, injuries and loss of human lives."
"An agreement was reached on how to exit the crisis," said Donwahi. "Consequently, we call on all the assembled soldiers to please free up the corridors, return to the barracks and ensure the tranquillity of the population."
    However, rebel spokesman Sergeant Seydou Kone told Reuters that no deal had been reached, and vowed that the mutiny would continue until the soldiers' demands for bonus payments are met.
    A mutinous soldier holds a RPG rocket launcher inside a military camp in the Ivory Coast&#39;s central second city Bouake.
    A mutinous soldier holds a RPG rocket launcher inside a military camp in the Ivory Coast's central second city Bouake.

    Shooting reported

    The uprising began on Friday in the city of Bouake, where soldiers took control of central areas and set up roadblocks.
    The rebellion quickly spread to several other cities including the economic capital Abidjan, where gunfire was heard in several locations.
    Saturday saw clashes between protesters and rebel soldiers that resulted in multiple shootings and the death of one protester, according to Reuters.
    Schools, banks and international institutions in Abidjan moved swiftly to close their premises as the crisis escalated, leaving usually busy streets deserted.
    Mutinous soldiers block the street in front of the general staff in Abidjan, on May 15, 2017.
    Mutinous soldiers block the street in front of the general staff in Abidjan, on May 15, 2017.

    Rebel demands

    This is the second major uprising of 2017 in Ivory Coast, and a mirror image of the first in January that also caused severe disruption in the largest cities.
    On both occasions, the mutineers have been soldiers from the faction of the army that fought against the former regime led by Laurent Gbagbo in the bloody conflict that followed the 2010 election, which ended with President Alassane Ouattara taking power. The faction accounts for an estimated 8,400 of Ivory Coast's army of 24,000.
    The rebels claimed they are owed bonuses promised to them for their part in Ouattara's victory. The January uprising ended with a compromise that saw the rebels paid five million CFA ($8,370). They are now claiming a further seven million CFA ($11,720).
    The rebels previouly mutinied in January.
    The rebels previouly mutinied in January.

    Lasting damage

    The upheaval could have lasting consequences for the Ivorian economy.
    The national banking association has ordered the closure of all banks, and commerce through the port of Abidjan has been disrupted.
    Risk analysts at Protection Group International (PGI) say that major international companies are initiating the evacuation of expatriate staff, and they may not return in the near future.
    "When the ports are disrupted there are major implications for a very commodity driven economy," says PGI West Africa Analyst Vincent Freigang. "But investor confidence is another issue beyond the short term disruption. After the 2010 election it took time for companies to regain the confidence to re-enter Abidjan."
    Ivory Coast has been one of Africa's fastest growing economies since the end of a decade of conflict in 2011, with annual growth of over 8%. The UN recently ended its peacekeeping mission in the country, proclaiming a new era of peace and stability.
    This latest crisis is an unpleasant reminder of the bad old days.