"I can't live on 100 pounds a month," disabled woman said

(CNN) An angry voter scolded British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday over cuts to disability benefits.

"Theresa, are you going to help people with learning disabilities and mental health?" demanded a woman, who identified herself as Cathy. May was confronted while talking to constituents at a local market in Abingdon-On-Thames, England.

"I've got mild learning disabilities and I haven't got a carer at the moment. I'm talking about everybody, not just me," Cathy told May. "I'm talking about for everybody that's got mental health and anybody who's got learning disabilities."

May responded by saying the government has plans for people with mental health issues.

