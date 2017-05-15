French President Macron heads to Berlin for his first official foreign visit

Story highlights Germany and France agree to draw up road map for strengthening the European Union

Earlier on Monday, Macron chose a center-right politician to be his prime minister

(CNN) The freshly inaugurated French President embarked on an ambitious agenda on his first full day in office -- naming a prime minister and then heading off to Germany on his first foreign visit.

Emmanuel Macron was welcomed with military honors by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin Monday afternoon.

At a news conference, the two leaders made it clear that the French-German relationship was crucial to the European Union.

"I'm delighted that together, we will be able to work on a common shared road map for the European Union and the Eurozone," Macron said. "... I hope very much in the weeks to come, we will be able to devise a common shared road map between France and Germany... We need more trust, much more trust and more specifically, results."

The German chancellor said the two countries need each other for the EU to be healthy.

