2 killed in Teterboro Airport crash

Story highlights Police: Only the pilot and co-pilot were on board

Police: No injures on the ground

(CNN) A pilot and co-pilot died in a Learjet crash Monday afternoon near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Carlstadt Police said.

The Learjet 35 crashed around 3:30 p.m. in a residential area about a quarter-mile from the airport in Teterboro as it approached a runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No one else was aboard the plane, Carlstadt Police said. There were no injuries on the ground, police said.

@NJerzyFireAlert Siting on runway. Please pray for these people pic.twitter.com/1haw0VVCq1 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 15, 2017

The flight departed from Philadelphia International Airport and the FAA is on the way to the scene, according to the agency.

Video from the crash showed smoke billowing in the air.

