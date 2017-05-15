2 killed in Teterboro Airport crash

Story highlights
- Police: Only the pilot and co-pilot were on board
- Police: No injures on the ground
(CNN)A pilot and co-pilot died in a Learjet crash Monday afternoon near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Carlstadt Police said.
The Learjet 35 crashed around 3:30 p.m. in a residential area about a quarter-mile from the airport in Teterboro as it approached a runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
No one else was aboard the plane, Carlstadt Police said. There were no injuries on the ground, police said.
The flight departed from Philadelphia International Airport and the FAA is on the way to the scene, according to the agency.
Video from the crash showed smoke billowing in the air.
Craig Peterson told CNN affiliate WABC the plane "disintegrated."
"You could see parts of the engine," he said. "They moved everybody else back because they started finding more parts of the airplane over by some of the other warehouse areas."
The plane crashed near the Carlstadt Department of Public Works yard, causing damage to nearby vehicles and buildings, CNN affiliate New 12 New Jersey reported.
The aircraft, which was built in 1981, is owned by A&C Big Sky Aviation LLC in Billings, Montana, according to FAA records. The company couldn't be immediately reached.
The crash is the 53rd fatal Learjet 35 accident since 1977, according to the Aviation Safety Network
Teterboro Airport is 12 miles from midtown Manhattan. It handles general aviation and charter flights, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.