Ian Brady, notorious British serial killer, dies at 79

(CNN) Ian Brady, who was imprisoned for sexually abusing children and killing them with his girlfriend in the mid-1960s, has died at age 79, according to the UK's Press Association and CNN affiliate ITV News.

In a statement, a Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman confirmed that a high-profile 79-year-old patient had died.

Brady and Myra Hindley were called the "Moors Murderers" because four of their victims' bodies were buried on the moor outside Manchester. Hindley died in prison in 2002.

The brutality of the killings, the youth of the victims and the fact that Hindley was a woman shocked the United Kingdom for years.

A police search team looks for the body of Moors murder victim Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.

"Nothing in criminal behavior before or since has penetrated my heart with quite the same paralyzing intensity," said John Stalker, former deputy chief constable of Greater Manchester.

