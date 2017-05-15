(CNN) Hug your computer tight, because it survived a huge cyerbattack over the weekend. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

2. White House

3. North Korea

Stop us if you've heard this one before: North Korea has tested another missile . This one, state media said, is capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead and could reach the "US mainland and Pacific operations."

While the test yesterday was an obvious provocation for the US, it also embarrassed China, a North Korean ally, at a delicate diplomatic time . At the time of the test, China was opening the Belt and Road Forum , a major international trade conference. Also in attendance? Russian President Vladimir Putin, who surely was not pleased with a North Korean missile being tested so close to his country.

4. Germany elections

The party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a boost during a local election over the weekend . Her Christian Democratic Union won the vote in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The victory was an upset, because the region is the home of the Social Democratic Party's leader.

Why do we care? The election is one of several precursors to the national federal election in September. That's when Germans will elect members of the Bundestag, which is kind of like the US House of Representatives. Last year, Merkel announced she would be running for a fourth term as Chancellor

