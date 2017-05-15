Alec Baldwin, Sheryl Crow, other celebs offer advice to Class of 2017

Brooke Baldwin is a Peabody Award finalist who anchors the 2-4 p.m. edition of CNN Newsroom. She came to CNN in 2008.

(CNN) I had an idea.

I'd been invited to deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2017 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Speaking live on television is one thing ... speaking to 30,000 people in a football stadium is another.

Besides, this was personal. I'm a proud graduate of UNC (Class of 2001) — so I was going home.

To write my speech, I needed to go back to who I was in that same stadium wearing my Carolina blue robe 16 years ago. I wanted to remember what my 21-year-old self was thinking, and what advice I would have loved to have heard back then.

I was at CNN last week interviewing NBA legend Charles Barkley. After we wrapped, I grabbed my phone and opened Instagram . (He's a friend — he knows I bleed Carolina blue.)

Read More