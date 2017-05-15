Breaking News

2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

(CNN)Here is a look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
    The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
    A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
    The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
    A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
    A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
    Predictions:
    April 6, 2017 -     The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2017 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have slightly below-average activity." They predict a total of 11 named storms and four hurricanes.
    May 25, 2017 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 45% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 11 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could develop into hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes (categories 3-5).
    2017 Atlantic Storm Names:
    Tropical Storm Arlene
    April 20, 2017 - Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the central Atlantic Ocean. According to the National Hurricane Center, April tropical storms are rare, and this is only the second one (the first was 2003's Tropical Storm Ana) since the use of satellite.
    April 21, 2017 - Arlene moves southwest and south until it dissipates.
    Tropical Storm Bret
    June 19, 2017 -     Tropical Storm Bret forms about 125 miles southeast of Trinidad.
    Cindy
    Don
    Emily
    Franklin
    Gert
    Harvey
    Irma
    Jose
    Katia
    Lee
    Maria
    Nate
    Ophelia
    Philippe
    Rina
    Sean
    Tammy
    Vince
    Whitney