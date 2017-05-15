2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

JUST WATCHED Last Look: Can you control a hurricane? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Last Look: Can you control a hurricane? 01:29

JUST WATCHED Preparing for a hurricane Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Preparing for a hurricane 01:14

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.