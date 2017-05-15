2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season .

Facts:

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

Last Look: Can you control a hurricane? 01:29

Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions:

April 6, 2017 - The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2017 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have slightly below-average activity." They predict a total of 11 named storms and four hurricanes.

Tropical Storm Arlene

April 20, 2017 - Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the central Atlantic Ocean. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the central Atlantic Ocean. According to the National Hurricane Center, April tropical storms are rare , and this is only the second one (the first was 2003's Tropical Storm Ana ) since the use of satellite.

April 21, 2017 - Arlene moves southwest and south until it dissipates.

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney