Roger Federer to skip 2017 French Open

(CNN) The speculation is over: Roger Federer will not play in this year's French Open.

The 18-time major champion made the announcement on his website on Monday, a week before the tournament is set to begin.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons," the 35-year-old Federer wrote on the site.

The ATP is the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Unfortunately, I won't be playing @rolandgarros this year. I'll miss my fans in France, but appreciate your support https://t.co/vRcb4SvQga — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 15, 2017

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward. Thus, my team and I concluded that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.

