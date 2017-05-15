Breaking News

What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos

Updated 10:05 PM ET, Mon May 15, 2017

Chris Iannetta, a catcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, &lt;a href=&quot;http://m.mlb.com/news/article/230207774/chris-iannetta-put-on-concussion-disabled-list/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is hit in the face by an errant pitch&lt;/a&gt; during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Friday, May 12. A few of his teeth were fractured, and his upper lip required stitches.
1 of 26
The car of Aric Almirola (No. 43) &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2709595-aric-almirola-out-of-hospital-suffered-fractured-vertebra-during-fiery-crash&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashes into the car of Joey Logano&lt;/a&gt; during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 13. Almirola was airlifted to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra.
2 of 26
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a tumble during a hockey gala in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday, May 10. Putin scored six goals in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/11/sport/vladimir-putin-ice-hockey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the exhibition game.&lt;/a&gt;
3 of 26
Baseball legend Derek Jeter has his jersey number retired by the New York Yankees on Sunday, May 14. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/22/worldsport/gallery/derek-jeter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See photos from Jeter&#39;s career in pinstripes&lt;/a&gt;
4 of 26
Ecem Cankaya, a rhythmic gymnast from Turkey, competes at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday, May 12.
5 of 26
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their Game 7 playoff win in Washington on Wednesday, May 10. The Penguins eliminated the Capitals for the second straight season.
6 of 26
Mark Ehlke holds his 1-year-old daughter, Elsie, while catching a foul ball during a minor-league game in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday, May 12.
7 of 26
Samantha Stosur jumps for a shot during a match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, May 9.
8 of 26
Washington point guard John Wall celebrates his team&#39;s Game 6 playoff victory against Boston on Friday, May 12. Wall hit the game-winning 3-pointer to force a deciding Game 7.
9 of 26
Jessica Andrade pushes Joanna Jedrzejczyk against the cage during their title bout at UFC 211 on Saturday, May 13. Jedrzejczyk, the strawweight champion, won by unanimous decision.
10 of 26
Salvador Perez dumps water onto Kansas City teammate Brandon Moss after the Royals defeated Baltimore 3-2 on Friday, May 12.
11 of 26
From left, Jamaica&#39;s Hansle Parchment, China&#39;s Xie Wenjun and the United States&#39; Jeff Porter compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, May 13.
12 of 26
Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden as time expires, clinching a Game 5 playoff win for the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, May 9. The Spurs eliminated the Rockets one game later to advance to the NBA&#39;s Western Conference Finals.
13 of 26
The Brumbies&#39; Henry Speight holds onto the ball during a Super Rugby match in Canberra, Australia, on Friday, May 12.
14 of 26
Sailors practice Saturday, May 13, ahead of the Al Gaffal dhow race, which takes place annually off the coast of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
15 of 26
Iran&#39;s Mahdi Borchlou, right, competes against Turkey&#39;s Serdar Aydin during a blind judo match at the Islamic Solidarity Games on Sunday, May 14.
16 of 26
Chelsea players throw Pedro into the air after their victory at West Brom &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/12/football/antonio-conte-chelsea-premier-league-title-winners-west-brom-batshuayi/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;clinched the Premier League title&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, May 12. It was the London club&#39;s second league title in three years.
17 of 26
Tommy La Stella, an infielder for the Chicago Cubs, falls over St. Louis&#39; Dexter Fowler after turning a double play on Saturday, May 13. Major League Baseball teams were wearing pink for Mother&#39;s Day.
18 of 26
Si Woo Kim hits the ball onto the green during the final round of The Players Championship on Sunday, May 14. The 21-year-old South Korean &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/15/golf/kim-si-woo-tpc-sawgrass-military-service/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the tournament&lt;/a&gt; by three strokes. It was his second win on the PGA Tour.
19 of 26
Fiji&#39;s rugby sevens team prays before a match in Paris on Sunday, May 14.
20 of 26
Andy Murray, the world&#39;s No. 1 tennis player, returns a shot at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, May 9.
21 of 26
Turkish gymnast Ekin Morova competes on the balance beam Sunday, May 14, during the Islamic Solidarity Games.
22 of 26
Orlando City&#39;s Cyle Larin, left, competes for a header with Sporting Kansas City&#39;s Seth Sinovic, center, and Matt Besler during a Major League Soccer match on Saturday, May 13.
23 of 26
Ottawa&#39;s Bobby Ryan, center, is swarmed by his teammates after scoring an overtime goal to beat Pittsburgh in Game 1 of the NHL&#39;s Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, May 13.
24 of 26
River Plate&#39;s Sebastian Driussi celebrates a goal against Buenos Aires rival Boca Juniors on Sunday, May 14. River Plate won 3-1.
25 of 26
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/14/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-hamilton-vettel/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the Spanish Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, May 14. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/09/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0509/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 29 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
26 of 26
Take a look at 26 amazing sports photos from May 9 through May 15.