Washington Post reporter: White House 'playing word games'

"I think that the White House is playing word games," one of the reporters said on "OutFront"

Washington (CNN) A Washington Post correspondent stood by his story Monday evening as the White House tried to declare it "false."

"I think that the White House is playing word games," Greg Miller said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The Washington Post story, authored by Miller and Greg Jaffe, cited current and former US officials and said President Donald Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak about highly classified intelligence the US had received from an ally.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster, who also attended the meeting, said from the White House following the story's publication that the story "as reported is false."

