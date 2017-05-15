7 times Spicer dodged questions about Trump's 'tapes'

Story highlights Trump fired Comey last week

On Friday, he tweeted about 'tapes'

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly refused to say Monday whether President Donald Trump is secretly recording his conversations.

Since Friday, the White House has refused to clarify Trump's morning tweet: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump told Fox News on Friday that he "won't talk about that."

Spicer said four times on Friday that Trump had "nothing further to add on that."

JUST WATCHED Spicer: Trump's tweet speaks for itself Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spicer: Trump's tweet speaks for itself 00:40

The White House spokesman again avoided reporters' questions Monday -- claiming seven more times that Trump, and therefore the White House, had nothing more to say.

Read More