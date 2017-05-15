Washington Post: Trump shared classified info to Russians

Story highlights Trump met with Russian officials last week

The Washington Post reports he shared highly classified information

(CNN) President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the US in a White House meeting last week, according to The Washington Post.

The White House scrambled to respond to the report Monday night, issuing several statements before sending H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser who participated in the meeting, out to speak with White House reporters.

"At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the President did not disclose any military operations that weren't already publicly known," he said. "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement earlier Monday that Trump discussed a "broad range of subjects" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism. During that exchange the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations," Tillerson, who was in the meeting, said in a statement provided by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Read More