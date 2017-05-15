Top US officials warn Trump against moving US embassy to Jerusalem

Story highlights Trump is mulling the possibility of changing US policy toward Jerusalem

Washington (CNN) Top officials at the State Department, Department of Defense and the US intelligence community are urging the White House not to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, warning that such a decision would be harmful to the peace process and carry broader regional risks, a senior administration official and several US officials told CNN.

The pushback comes as President Donald Trump mulls the possibility of changing US policy toward Jerusalem and moving the US embassy there during his visit to the city next week.

The warnings from US officials across government agencies -- including from some inside the West Wing -- add to the steady stream of cautionary advice Gulf state diplomats and top Arab officials have shared with Trump and top White House advisers.

Despite those warnings, some of Trump's top advisers are urging him to make good on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announce plans to move the embassy there during his visit next week, and Trump has yet to reach a decision, two White House officials confirmed.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as Israel's capital and remarked on the pledge in an interview the day before his inauguration, saying: "You know, I'm not a person who breaks promises."

