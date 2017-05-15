Story highlights The Trump administration is moving quickly to select the next director of the FBI

A handful of potential candidates for the FBI Director position were interviewed recently

Washington (CNN) Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said Monday he has removed himself from the list of potential candidates to be the next permanent FBI director.

In a social media post, the Republican congressman said he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he would "not be the right person" to replace FBI Director James Comey, who President Donald Trump fired last week.

"I was out of the country on a House intelligence committee mission when Jim Comey's tenure ended as director of the FBI," Gowdy wrote on both Twitter and Facebook. "I spoke briefly with Attorney General Sessions Saturday when I returned and again this afternoon. I shared with him two things (1): the qualities I believe are indispensable for our next FBI Director to possess, and (2) my firm conviction hat I would not be the right person."

Our country deserves a Director w/ not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice & truth. pic.twitter.com/SZIXbfmSOo — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) May 15, 2017

The lawmaker, who has worked in the justice system for 20 years both at the state and federal levels, said in the post: "Our country deserves a Director with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth."

He added he is "confident that person will emerge."

