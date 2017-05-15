Story highlights President Donald Trump made an apparent reference last week to taping conversations

This came after the President sacked FBI Director James Comey

(CNN) Republican Sen. Tim Scott said Monday that if tapes exist of President Donald Trump speaking privately with former FBI Director James Comey, then members of Congress should be able to review them.

"If there's any information that's out there, we should have that information," the South Carolina senator told CNN's Dana Bash at a "Politics on Tap" event in Washington.

The President signaled he may have recorded his past talks with Comey, tweeting Friday that the now-former FBI director better "hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Asked repeatedly Monday whether Trump was secretly taping conversations in the White House, the President's press secretary Sean Spicer avoided giving direct answers , saying over again that the President "would have nothing further on that."

Scott also said he was not calling for a special prosecutor into alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russian officials "at this point" -- and added that he has confidence in the current congressional committees that are conducting the investigations.