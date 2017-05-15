Washington (CNN) Confusion at the upper levels of US government was on display Monday as the White House scrambled to respond to a report that President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian officials last week.

The White House issued a statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after the publication of a Washington Post report saying that Trump had revealed highly sensitive intelligence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak in the course of a conversation about ISIS.

The only issue: State Department officials had no idea the statement had come out, learning about it only from CNN.

It was more than 20 minutes later before Tillerson's agency released the same terse 44-word statement that echoed the phrasing other administration officials are using to try to shoot down the Post report.

JUST WATCHED McMaster: Washington Post story is false Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH McMaster: Washington Post story is false 00:43

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism," said the release, attributed to Tillerson. "During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations."

Read More