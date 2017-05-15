Activists spell out message for Trump -- on one of his own golf courses

Story highlights Flash mob was organized by Indivisible San Pedro

Volunteers said the act was to draw attention to claims of Trump-Russia collusion

(CNN) About 200 activists hit the links in Rando Palos Verdes, California, this weekend to take their anti-Trump message straight to the source.

Volunteers from Indivisible San Pedro, a political action organization, met on the green of Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles to spell out "RESIST!"

It's one little word, but for the volunteers who were there, it's loaded with questions.

"There's always a new Trump outrage," volunteer Peter Warren told CNN. "This week's outrage was the firing of Comey so the 'resist' to us was to...get a special prosecutor to investigate Trump's collusion with Russia and Russia's interference with the 2016 election."

Warren also said the group wants Trump to release his taxes.

Read More