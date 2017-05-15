Obama joins private golf club in Virginia

Story highlights Obama played golf more than 300 times as president

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama has a new home -- for his golf clubs.

He's apparently joined the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, about a 45-minute drive from Washington, according to two current members.

Think about the terms "golf" and "President" these days, and the mind likely goes to President Donald Trump's penchant for spending weekends at one of his Trump-branded courses -- which he has done 15 times since taking office, for those keeping track.

He's swung his clubs everywhere from Mar-a-Lago in Florida to New Jersey's Bedminster to Virginia, where he spent Mother's Day hitting a few at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling.

However, while the new POTUS grabs golfing headlines, the former commander in chief is himself still playing plenty. Obama's selection of a private course comes after months of speculation as to where he would take his game, now that he can no longer play his favored local course at Andrews Air Force Base.

