Nancy Pelosi to face voters at CNN town hall

Story highlights Pelosi leads a significantly disadvantaged Democratic Party

She'll be talking to voters on CNN

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she would have retired if Hillary Clinton had become president.

Instead, the California Democrat said in March , the reality of President Donald Trump compelled her to stay in the job, making her one of the leading minority-party figures as Republicans enjoy majority strongholds the House and Senate as well as White House control.

As Pelosi continues to navigate the waters of Trump's Washington and looks to help Democrats in the coming weeks, months and years, she will appear in a town hall event on CNN Monday evening, moderated by anchor Chris Cuomo.

The town hall will come after the Washington Post reported Trump shared intelligence from a US ally with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting with the two last week. As the top Democrat in the House, Pelosi is a member of the "Gang of Eight," which is briefed on highly classified materials.

Here are some of the other top issues on the minority leader's mind ahead of Monday's town hall:

Read More